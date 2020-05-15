Coronavirus – Uganda: All truck drivers arriving via Mutukula point of entry will be tested for COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

All truck drivers arriving via Mutukula point of entry will be tested for COVID-19 and results given within 45 minutes. “If you are found positive, you cannot proceed with your journey..if you're negative, you are released” Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng

