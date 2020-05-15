Coronavirus – Uganda: First Port Health laboratory in Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties, Hon. Robinah Nabbanja have commissioned the 1st Port Health laboratory in Uganda. It is a gene expert laboratory with 2 machines and capacity to run 64 samples per hour.

