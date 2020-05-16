APO
ABCHealth Announces New CEO

By Africa Press Office

The African Business Coalition for Health (ABCHealth) (www.ABCHealth.com) today announced the appointment of Mories Atoki as Chief Executive Officer following the unanimous agreement of its Board of Directors.

Mories brings to our Coalition years of experience as senior manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers where she pioneered and led the firm’s Sustainability & Climate Change practice. With an extensive track record in the field of development and as a recognized sustainability expert, she is a member of the Advisory Board of Partners for Review (P4R), a United Nations supported initiative to standardise sustainable development reporting. Mories is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School (HBS) as well as the London School of Business & Finance.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of ABCHealth and Co Chairman of Global Business Coalition for Health (GBCHealth), said “Mories’ appointment comes at a critical moment for ABCHealth.  We have just finalized a rigorous strategic planning process aimed at transforming Africa’s Health landscape. Our theory of change now needs to be implemented and Mories has a mandate to successfully drive its implementation”.

Zouera Youssoufou, CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) and Board member of ABCHealth commented that “Mories has a strong track record for execution, she has good communications skills and great leadership capabilities. Her understanding of Africa’s health landscape provides a balanced perspective in our organisation’s mandate of transforming the continent’s health landscape.’

“I am honored and excited to lead ABCHealth” Mories Atoki said. “I believe that my appointment as the CEO of ABCHealth has come at a time when Africa clearly needs a strong convener of all stakeholders in Africa’s public and private sectors to facilitate deep partnerships and collaboration all with one end in sight – improving the continent’s health outcomes.”

The African Business Coalition for Health is a not-for-profit advocacy driven organization founded by the Aliko Dangote Foundation and the Global Business Coalition for Health as an African-led coalition of business leaders and companies to improve the health and wellbeing of the African population.

ABC Health was launched in February 2019 on the margins of the 32nd African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia during the Africa Business; Health Forum convened in partnership with UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) to mobilise leaders from governments and businesses towards improving Africa’s health outcomes.

ABCHealth is registered in Nigeria, with plans to expand to additional business hubs in Africa over the next three to five years. The vision is to create a unified African business community acting as a force for good, transforming workplace and community health through impactful health programs, and shaping policy outcomes regionally and globally.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of ABCHealth.

Media Contact: Adekunle Dalton-Oke +234 802 478 2020 [email protected]

