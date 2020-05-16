APO
Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (78,613) deaths (2,642), and recoveries (29,676)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (78,613) deaths (2,642), and recoveries (29,676) by region:

Central (7,463 cases; 287 deaths; 2,217 recoveries): Burundi (27; 1; 11), Cameroon (2,954; 139; 1,553), Central African Republic (327; 0; 13), Chad (428; 48; 88), Congo (391; 15; 87), DRC (1,370; 61; 229), Equatorial Guinea (522; 6; 13), Gabon (1,209; 10; 219), Sao Tome & Principe (235; 7; 4).

Eastern (7,699; 241; 2,616): Comoros (11; 1; 3), Djibouti (1,331; 4; 950), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (306; 5; 113), Kenya (830; 50; 301), Madagascar (283; 0; 114), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (287; 0; 177), Seychelles (11; 0; 10), Somalia (1,357; 55; 148), South Sudan (236; 4; 4), Sudan (1,964; 91; 205), Tanzania (509; 21; 167), Uganda (203; 0; 63).

Northern (25,666; 1,371; 10,381): Algeria (6,629; 536; 3,271), Egypt (11,228; 592; 2,799), Libya (64; 3; 28), Mauritania (29; 3; 6), Morocco (6,681; 192; 3,475), Tunisia (1,035; 45; 802).

Southern (14,716; 266; 6,459): Angola (48; 2; 17), Botswana (24; 1; 17), Eswatini (190; 2; 66), Lesotho (1; 0; 0), Malawi (63; 3; 24), Mozambique (129; 0; 43), Namibia (16; 0; 13), South Africa (13,524; 247; 6,083), Zambia (679; 7; 183), Zimbabwe (42; 4; 13).

Western (23,069; 477; 8,003): Benin (339; 2; 83), Burkina Faso (782; 51; 604), Cape Verde (328; 2; 67), Cote d'Ivoire (2,017; 24; 942), Gambia (23; 1; 10), Ghana (5,638; 28; 1,460), Guinea (2,531; 15; 1,094), Guinea-Bissau (913; 3; 26), Liberia (223; 20; 116), Mali (806; 46; 455), Niger (885; 51; 684), Nigeria (5,445; 171; 1,320), Senegal (2,429; 25; 949), Sierra Leone (447; 27; 97), Togo (263; 11; 96).

*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.

