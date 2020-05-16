APO
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 16 May 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 4,044; of these nineteen (19) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Three-Hundred-Six (306). Among the confirmed cases, 15 of them are male and 4 female. All are Ethiopians and their age ranges from 16 – 55 years old. Among the cases 2 of them are identified from Addis Ababa, 2 are from Oromia region (Ginchi town, Dendi Woreda, West Shoa Zone), 3 from Tigray region (May kadra and Setir Humera Quarantine Centers). 1 is from Amhara region (Metema Quarantine Center) and 11 are from Somali region (Jigjiga Quarantine Center).

The potential sources of exposure of the confirmed cases are presented below:

Potential Exposure

Number of Cases

Travel history from abroad

15

Contact with confirmed cases

2

Cases with no contact with confirmed cases and travel history

2

Total

19

Furthermore, One (1) person from Oromia region recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries one-hundred-thirteen (113).

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

53,029

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

4,044

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

19

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers

186

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly recovered

1

Total recovered

113

Total deaths

5

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

306

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation and treatment centers.

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should:

• Maintain physical distancing

• Wash our hands with water and soap frequently

• Stay at home and avoid mass gatherings

• Cover our mouth and nose with facecloth mask when going outdoors

