Coronavirus – Kenya: 23 people test positive for corona virus Nairobi, Friday May 15, 2020

The government has commenced targeted testing in high risk areas of Eastleigh and Embasaki.

The Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health Dr. Rashid Aman said today after confirming 23 new positive cases of coronavirus after testing 2,100 samples in the last 24 hours. This now raises the national tally to 781.

He confirmed that out of the 23 cases, 11 are in Nairobi, 5 in Mombasa, 3 in Kajiado, 2 in Kiambu and 2 in Wajir.

In Nairobi 6 cases are from Embakasi, 2 from Kamukunji and one from Starehe while in Mombasa, all the cases are from Mvita. In Kiambu the cases are from Thika and in Wajir the two (2) cases are from Wajir East Sub-County.

He also reported that Kajiado county has two cases of truck drivers from Namanga Border Point, and one other case from Ilbisil in Kajiado Central.

Out of the 23 cases 5 are females and 18 males are men all aged between 24 years and 85 years.

“Consistent with the growing number of losses we are making, over the last 24 hours we have also lost three patients. Each fatality is a tragedy,” he said and sent his condolences to the affected families.

