APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Kenya: 43 cases have recently crossed the border from neighbouring Somalia and Tanzania

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

How Amazon Tried To Get Shoppers To Buy Less So It Could Catch Up

After weeks of encouraging shoppers to order less by slowing down promotions, coupons, ads and reviews, Amazon says delivery speeds are returning to normal. CNBC explores all the ways Amazon tweaked its online experience to encourage shoppers to buy
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Bill Gates: ‘I wish I had done more’ to warn world about pandemic danger

Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he wishes he had “done more” to warn the world about the potential dangers of a global pandemic before coronavirus became one of the biggest public health issues in decades.
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

How Covid-19 Testing Works

There are three types of Covid-19 tests: genetic, antibody and antigen. More than 630 distinct tests are commercially available or in development, and some major players include Abbott, Roche, Thermo Fisher, LabCorp and the CDC are involved. CNBC exp
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Among the positive cases that have been registered in the country this week, a total of 43 cases have recently crossed the border from neighbouring Somalia & Tanzania. By yesterday Wajir had 14, Isebania 10, Namanga 16, Lungalunga 2 & Loitoktok 1.

#KomeshaCorona update.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 highlights in the ECOWAS region as at 15th May, 2020
Next articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 response from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Kaduna State
- Advertisement -
Videos

What lies ahead for SA’s hair & beauty industry post COVID-19 lock-down?

CNBC Africa -
DIY hair and beauty products are flying off retailers’ shelves due to Covid-19 lock-down restrictions that prevent people from visiting their hairdresser or beautician. In the absence of a cure, many believe DIY grooming is here to stay even after lockdown restrictions on the industry are fully lifted. Joining CNBC Africa for more insights on where the future of South Africa’s beauty and hair market is headed are Mahlatsi Dlala, Founder & CEO, The HairApist, Candice Thurston, Founder, Candi & Co and Tinashe Ribatika, Sonrib Africa (Pty) Ltd.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Baby City gets new parents in R430mn deal

CNBC Africa -
It’s the end of an era for the Aronaff family business Baby City, but the birth of a new one for pharma retailer Dis-Chem. After 26 years of operating the one-stop baby shop, the Aronaff family have agreed to sell all 33 Baby City stores to Dis-Chem for R430m. Michel Aronoff, Managing Director of Baby City joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: Rumours of a CFA franc devaluation in West & Central Africa dispelled

Contributor -
“There has been considerable uncertainty and speculation about the capacity of both the West African Economic and Monetary Union (Waemu) and the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa’s (Cemac) to absorb these shocks and to protect the value of their respective regional currency pegs to the euro,” writes economist, George Ott.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: What Eswatini is doing to support its businesses

CNBC Africa -
As the Kingdom of Eswatini moves to gradually reopen its economy from its Covid-19 lockdown, the landlocked country has announced new measures to support businesses hard hit by the pandemic. These include relief of R90m for SMME’s, tax deferments and waiving penalties on late debt. Eswatini’s Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade, Hon. Manqoba Khumalo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 response from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Kaduna State

APO Africa Press Office -
NCDC is committed to strengthening #COVID19 response in all states in Nigeria. Our rapid response team in Kaduna State is supporting through activities including: - Sample collection at quarantine centers - Assessment of an additional isolation centre - Training of health workersDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 highlights in the ECOWAS region as at 15th May, 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 highlights in the ECOWAS region as at 15th May, 2020Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 13524 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (15 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 13 524. Case Data: Province New cases on 15 May 2020 Total cases for 15 May 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 93 1662 12,3 Free State 6 151 1,1 Gauteng 75 2210 16,3 KwaZulu-Natal 38
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for May 15, 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for May 15, 2020Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved