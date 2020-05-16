Coronavirus – Kenya: 43 cases have recently crossed the border from neighbouring Somalia and Tanzania

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Among the positive cases that have been registered in the country this week, a total of 43 cases have recently crossed the border from neighbouring Somalia & Tanzania. By yesterday Wajir had 14, Isebania 10, Namanga 16, Lungalunga 2 & Loitoktok 1.

#KomeshaCorona update.

