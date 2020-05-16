Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 response from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Kaduna State

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

NCDC is committed to strengthening #COVID19 response in all states in Nigeria.

Our rapid response team in Kaduna State is supporting through activities including:

– Sample collection at quarantine centers

– Assessment of an additional isolation centre

– Training of health workers

