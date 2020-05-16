Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 update – 15 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Update as at 15 May 2020 – 288 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported;

179 – Lagos 20 – Kaduna 15 – Katsina 15 – Jigawa 13 – Borno 11 – Ogun 8 – Kano 7 – FCT 4 – Niger 4 – Ekiti 3 – Oyo 3 – Delta 3 – Bauchi 2 – Kwara 1 – Edo

Total confirmed cases: 5445 Discharged: 1320 Deaths: 171

