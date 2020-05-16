Coronavirus – Nigeria: Honourable Ministers of Health & Federal Capital Territory set up committee to run ThisDay COVID-19 Centre, jointly inspect 560-bed-space FCTA COVID-19 Isolation Centre at Idu

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Federal Ministries of Health and FCT have held a ministerial meeting Thursday 14th May, 2020 in which they agreed on “a firm, synergistic collaboration and cooperation framework to respond to the challenges of COVID-19 in the Federal Capital Territory.”

At the meeting, a joint committee led by the Honourable Minister of State for Health (HMSH), Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora and the Perm Secretaries of both Ministries has been created to manage the newly donated ThisDay Dome COVID-19 treatment facility, which was recently handed over to the two governmental authorities.

Also at the meeting, the initial medical team to manage the ThisDay Dome COVID-19 treatment facility is to be headed by the Chief Medical Director of Irua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) Irrua.

An inspection visit was later paid by the teams from Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) led by the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire but including the Honourable Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora and the Honourable Minister for Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Muhammad Musa Bello to the 600 bed FCTA COVID-19 treatment centre at Idu, a flagship project of the FCT.

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire after the inspection expressed satisfaction at the facilities and the medical teams on ground at the FCTA COVID-19 treatment centre, Idu whilst his counterpart at the FCT also told him that the Asokoro General Hospital too is now available to cater for COVID-19 victims with the evacuation of patients suffering from other ailments from Asokoro General Hospital to other FCT Hospitals.

The FMOH and the FCTA Authorities are looking forward to taking care of COVID-19 cases in the adjoining areas to the Federal Capital, Abuja from Mararaba and Karu (in Nasarawa State), Suleija (in Niger State) and from the part of Kogi State that are close to Abuja.

