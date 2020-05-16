Coronavirus – Nigeria: Take Public Advisories as Civic Obligation – Dr. Osagie Ehanire

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has reiterated the importance of adhering to public advisories declaring that such should not be an issue for government to legislate on or use security officers to enforce before the public adheres to them. “I shall reiterate again the importance of adhering to public health advisories (wearing our face masks, observing social distancing, practicing hand washing or sanitizing, standard respiratory hygiene, avoiding crowds and all non-essential travel). The importance of these and similar measures is such that compliance should be taken as a civic duty and obligation for every citizen, where each should be responsible for the other. As such, enforcement or policing should not be necessary, for what is meant to preserve life and health. Therefore I call for considerate attitude and social adjustment to the challenges we face at this moment.”

This much and others were dwelt on by Dr. Ehanire in his address delivered at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 Press Briefing on Friday, 15th May, 2020. Dr. Osagie Ehanire said “adherence to advisory against interstate travel and compliance with other simple measures like use of masks and avoiding crowds will significantly mitigate the burden” of COVID-19 infection and spread along with “more diligent testing, treatment, isolation and tracing.”

The Honourable Minister of Health also revealed the statistics of COVID-19 spread as at 14th May, 2020: “193 new covid-19 cases were confirmed in the past day in 15 states- Lagos(58), Kano(46), Jigawa(35), Yobe (12), FCT(9), Ogun(7), Plateau(5), Gombe(5) Imo(4), Edo(3), Kwara(3), Borno(3), Bauchi (1), Nasarawa (1), Ondo(1), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria over the 5,000 line to 5,162 in 34 States and the FCT. Till date, 1180 patients have been treated and discharged from hospital care and 167 deaths have sadly been recorded.”

Further breakdown was given in terms of the case gender ratio which he said remains at about 70 to 30 percent for men and women respectively, while case fatality hovers around 3%” said Dr. Ehanire.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria.