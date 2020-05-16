Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (16 May 2020)

DIY hair and beauty products are flying off retailers’ shelves due to Covid-19 lock-down restrictions that prevent people from visiting their hairdresser or beautician. In the absence of a cure, many believe DIY grooming is here to stay even after lockdown restrictions on the industry are fully lifted. Joining CNBC Africa for more insights on where the future of South Africa’s beauty and hair market is headed are Mahlatsi Dlala, Founder & CEO, The HairApist, Candice Thurston, Founder, Candi & Co and Tinashe Ribatika, Sonrib Africa (Pty) Ltd.