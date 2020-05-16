Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (16 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
New cases confirmed today: 73 Puntland: 25 Somaliland: 19 Benadir: 17 South West: 12
Male: 51 Female: 22 Recovery: 13 Death: 2
Total confirmed cases: 1357 Total recoveries: 148 Total deaths: 55
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.