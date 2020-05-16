Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 13524 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (15 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 13 524.

Case Data:

Province

New cases on 15 May 2020

Total cases for 15 May 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

93

1662

12,3

Free State

6

151

1,1

Gauteng

75

2210

16,3

KwaZulu-Natal

38

1482

11,0

Limpopo

2

57

0,4

Mpumalanga

0

67

0,5

North West

5

63

0,5

Northern Cape

3

34

0,3

Western Cape

563

7798

57,7

Unknown

0

0

0,0

Total

785

13524

100,0

Testing Data:

421 555 tests have been conducted with 18 537 done in the last 24 hour cycle.

Sector

Total Tested

New tested

Private

206 781

49%

8 464

46%

Public

214 774

51%

10 073

54%

Grand Total

421 555

18 537

Reported Deaths and Recoveries:

Regrettably we report a further 9 COVID-19 related deaths – this brings the total national deaths to 247.

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased.

We are however encouraged by the rising number of recoveries which now stands at 6 083.

Province

Deaths

Recoveries

Eastern Cape

31

643

Free State

6

108

Gauteng

24

1552

KwaZulu Natal

45

795

Limpopo

3

36

Mpumalanga

0

44

North West

1

28

Northern Cape

0

20

Western Cape

137

2857

Total

247

6083

Issued by: Department of Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.