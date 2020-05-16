Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 13524 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (15 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 13 524.
Case Data:
Province
New cases on 15 May 2020
Total cases for 15 May 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
93
1662
12,3
Free State
6
151
1,1
Gauteng
75
2210
16,3
KwaZulu-Natal
38
1482
11,0
Limpopo
2
57
0,4
Mpumalanga
0
67
0,5
North West
5
63
0,5
Northern Cape
3
34
0,3
Western Cape
563
7798
57,7
Unknown
0
0
0,0
Total
785
13524
100,0
Testing Data:
421 555 tests have been conducted with 18 537 done in the last 24 hour cycle.
Sector
Total Tested
New tested
Private
206 781
49%
8 464
46%
Public
214 774
51%
10 073
54%
Grand Total
421 555
18 537
Reported Deaths and Recoveries:
Regrettably we report a further 9 COVID-19 related deaths – this brings the total national deaths to 247.
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased.
We are however encouraged by the rising number of recoveries which now stands at 6 083.
Province
Deaths
Recoveries
Eastern Cape
31
643
Free State
6
108
Gauteng
24
1552
KwaZulu Natal
45
795
Limpopo
3
36
Mpumalanga
0
44
North West
1
28
Northern Cape
0
20
Western Cape
137
2857
Total
247
6083
Issued by: Department of Health
