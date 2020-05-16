APO
Coronavirus – South Sudan: Improving access to COVID-19 treatment in South Sudan

By Africa Press Office

Bill Gates: 'I wish I had done more' to warn world about pandemic danger

Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he wishes he had "done more" to warn the world about the potential dangers of a global pandemic before coronavirus became one of the biggest public health issues in decades.
How Covid-19 Testing Works

There are three types of Covid-19 tests: genetic, antibody and antigen. More than 630 distinct tests are commercially available or in development, and some major players include Abbott, Roche, Thermo Fisher, LabCorp and the CDC are involved.
What lies ahead for SA's hair & beauty industry post COVID-19 lock-down?

DIY hair and beauty products are flying off retailers' shelves due to Covid-19 lock-down restrictions that prevent people from visiting their hairdresser or beautician. In the absence of a cure, many believe DIY grooming is here to stay even after lockdown restrictions on the industry are fully lifted.
To provide supportive treatment for severe and critical COVID-19 patients, the World Health Organization (WHO), working with the World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Medical Corps (IMC) has supported the Ministry of Health to upgrade and equip the Dr John Garang Infectious Diseases Unit (IDU).

The expansion of the IDU, that began on 13 April 2020, has augmented the bed capacity in the IDU from 24 to 82 to bridge the demand gaps for admission. The new 82 bed capacity treatment unit has a temperature controlled dispensing pharmacy and a fully equipped laundry to boost infection prevention and control.

“The coronavirus pandemic is a widespread public health crisis. Hence, effectively addressing it requires significantly improving access to comprehensive clinical care which will be provided by the expanded IDU”, said Dr Angok Gordon, the Incident Manager for COVID-19.

Over the past few months, the Ministry of Health with support from partners have been implementing a comprehensive preparedness and response activities that aim to improve access to testing and treatment for COVID-19.

“Public health emergencies put health systems and their ability to deliver health care services under strain”, said Dr Olushayo Olu, WHO Representative for South Sudan. “As the COVID-19 situation rapidly evolves, caring for prevention of the disease and caring for those who are sick, in the safest manner possible, is our top priority.”

Working with partners

Due to the unprecedented public health situation of COVID-19, the global response to this pandemic requires partner organizations to work together to deal with the challenges which may lie ahead.

The expansion of the IDU is a joint effort of the Ministry of Health, WHO, WFP and IMC to respond to this pandemic due to the increase in the number of confirmed cases.

All severe and critical COVID-19 patients are now cared for at the Dr John Garang Infectious Diseases Unit (IDU) managed by the IMC, which is assisting the Ministry of Health to run the facility.

As part of South Sudan's Ebola emergency preparedness and response efforts, the facility was originally constructed by WHO in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in December 2018.The Unit also serves as a national infectious disease training and simulation facility.

WHO continue to support the Ministry of Health in enhancing the COVID-19 response through strengthening national and sub-national coordination, surveillance and contact tracing, laboratory testing, procurement of supplies as well as training health workers among other support.

