Coronavirus – South Sudan: The High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic – 15 May 2020

The High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic held its 54th Meeting on the afternoon of Friday 15th May 2020 under the Chairmanship of H. E. Dr Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, the First Vice President and Deputy Chairman of the High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 Pandemic.

The High-Level Taskforce was briefed on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation in South Sudan, the Region and the Globe by the Honourable Minister for Health.

The Honourable Minister informed the Taskforce that, the Public Health Laboratory is yet to release full test results for the day. However, Case One (1) has tested negative on two successive follow up occasions, and has since been discharged. Three (3) alerts, Two (2) admitted to the Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Centre and another admitted at the health facility in Juba, but died shortly after admission, and were later confirmed positive; nevertheless, two other alert cases who were critically ill on admission, and also tested positive, is currently in stable condition. South Sudan now has a cumulative total of two hundred and thirty-six (236) cases with four recoveries and four (4) deaths.

The High-Level Taskforce welcomes and commends the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt for donating eleven (11) tons of medical items and fifteen thousand (15000) medical coveralls for combating COVID-19 infection in South Sudan.

The High-Level Taskforce welcomes the pledge from the CITICO Aviation offering their service to transport up to six (tons) of COVID-19 items and materials to any state within South Sudan.

The High-Level Taskforce on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic remains seized of the situation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Sudan, The First Vice President.

