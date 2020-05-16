Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 case update – 15 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

43 new COVID-19 cases confirmed from 1,838 samples of truck drivers.

The total number of COVID-19 cases is now 203

Elegu:15 Ugandans, 9 Kenyans, 4 Eritreans Mutukula: 5 Tanzanians, 1 Burundian Malaba: 5 Kenyans, 2 Ugandans, 1 Burundian, 1 nationality unknown Total Cases: 203 Recoveries: 63 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.