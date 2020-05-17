Coronavirus – Africa: Equipment to fight COVID-19 arrives in São Tomé & Príncipe

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The equipment to fight COVID-19 arrived in São Tomé & Príncipe. This World Health Organization (WHO) donation is supported by the European Commission, United Nations and Portuguese Republic. It includes PPE materials for health workers & patients, vaccines from UNICEF, drugs, ventilators & the laboratory to carry out the COVID-19 tests.

