Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update, 16 May 2020

The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public of the status of COVID-19 in Eswatini. A total of 220 results were received today, out of which 12 tested positive and 208 tested negative for coronavirus. The totalnumber ofCOVID-19 confirmed cases to date is 202.
1. Breakdown of newly confirmed cases
Case
#
Gender
Age
Region
Clinical Condition
191
Male
42 years
Manzini
Mild symptoms
192
Female
32 years
Manzini
Moderate
symptoms
193
Male
5 years
Hhohho
Asymptomatic
194
Female
55 years
Hhohho
Asymptomatic
195
Male
44 years
Hhohho
Asymptomatic
196
Male
39 years
Hhohho
Asymptomatic
197
Female
31 years
Hhohho
Asymptomatic
198
Female
70 years
Hhohho
Asymptomatic
199
Male
62 years
Manzini
Asymptomatic
200
Male
40 years
Manzini
Asymptomatic
201
Male
60 years
Shiselweni
Mild symptoms
202
Female
23 years
Hhohho
Mild symptoms
2. Breakdown of all confirmed cases and outcomes
Status of Covid-19 Confirmed Cases
Number of Patients
Admitted
59
Home Care
57
Recovered
72
Deaths
2
New Registration for Care
12
TOTAL
202
Seven out of the 12 new cases were reported from the Hhohho region.
The Ministry of Health would like to emphasize on the importance of cooperating with health advice as follows:
The public is advised to wash hands with soap and running water or use a hand sanitizer and to observe hand hygiene always; Cover the mouth when coughing or sneezing and preferably use a face mask; All suspected and confirmed cases of COVID -19 should wear a mask as advised by health practitioners and isolate themselves from others. A Mask should be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth and after use, it must be disposed properly. Patients awaiting results and those put on home care are expected to adhere to clinical advice given, which includes self-isolation and proper hygiene measures. The public is requested to cooperate with Rapid Response Teams as they go about their duties finding contacts of positive cases.
The Ministry of Health wishes to thank all front line staff in this COVID-19 fight. These include; health care workers and security forces among others. We would like to assure the nation that the Ministry of Health is committed to bring about all necessary changes in the intervention, thus reshaping the country’s response to the pandemic.
