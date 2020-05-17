Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update, 16 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public of the status of COVID-19 in Eswatini. A total of 220 results were received today, out of which 12 tested positive and 208 tested negative for coronavirus. The totalnumber ofCOVID-19 confirmed cases to date is 202.

1. Breakdown of newly confirmed cases

Case

#

Gender

Age

Region

Clinical Condition

191

Male

42 years

Manzini

Mild symptoms

192

Female

32 years

Manzini

Moderate

symptoms

193

Male

5 years

Hhohho

Asymptomatic

194

Female

55 years

Hhohho

Asymptomatic

195

Male

44 years

Hhohho

Asymptomatic

196

Male

39 years

Hhohho

Asymptomatic

197

Female

31 years

Hhohho

Asymptomatic

198

Female

70 years

Hhohho

Asymptomatic

199

Male

62 years

Manzini

Asymptomatic

200

Male

40 years

Manzini

Asymptomatic

201

Male

60 years

Shiselweni

Mild symptoms

202

Female

23 years

Hhohho

Mild symptoms

2. Breakdown of all confirmed cases and outcomes

Status of Covid-19 Confirmed Cases

Number of Patients

Admitted

59

Home Care

57

Recovered

72

Deaths

2

New Registration for Care

12

TOTAL

202

Seven out of the 12 new cases were reported from the Hhohho region.

The Ministry of Health would like to emphasize on the importance of cooperating with health advice as follows:

The public is advised to wash hands with soap and running water or use a hand sanitizer and to observe hand hygiene always; Cover the mouth when coughing or sneezing and preferably use a face mask; All suspected and confirmed cases of COVID -19 should wear a mask as advised by health practitioners and isolate themselves from others. A Mask should be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth and after use, it must be disposed properly. Patients awaiting results and those put on home care are expected to adhere to clinical advice given, which includes self-isolation and proper hygiene measures. The public is requested to cooperate with Rapid Response Teams as they go about their duties finding contacts of positive cases.

The Ministry of Health wishes to thank all front line staff in this COVID-19 fight. These include; health care workers and security forces among others. We would like to assure the nation that the Ministry of Health is committed to bring about all necessary changes in the intervention, thus reshaping the country’s response to the pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.Media filesDownload logo