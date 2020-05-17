Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 17 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 4225; of these Eleven (11) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Three-Hundred-Seventeen (317). Among the confirmed cases, 5 of them are male and 6 are female. All of them are Ethiopians and their age ranges from 17 to 45 years old. Among the cases 4 of them are identified from Addis Ababa, 6 from Somali region (Jigjiga quarantine center) and 1 is from Amhara region (North Shoa Zone, Ataye town quarantine center).

The potential sources of exposure of the confirmed cases are presented below:

Potential Exposure

Number of Cases

Travel history from abroad

7

Contact with confirmed cases

3

Cases with no contact with confirmed cases and no travel history

1

Total

11

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

57,254

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

4,225

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

11

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers

197

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly recovered

0

Total recovered

113

Total deaths

5

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

317

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should:

• Maintain physical distancing

• Wash our hands with water and soap frequently

• Stay at home and avoid mass gatherings

• Cover our mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors

