APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Kenya: President Kenyatta extends curfew by 21 days Nairobi, Saturday May 16, 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

Beyond MarketsCNBC Africa -

AfCFTA: Why COVID-19 presents the best opportunity to spur intra-Africa trade

The acting Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, Dorothy Tembo says the coronavirus pandemic could represent a risk for the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, but African leaders could also turn that into an opportunity for stronger collaboration if specific policies are fast-tracked. She joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more insight on this discussion....
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rwandan manufacturing companies turn to production of COVID-19 protective gear

Manufacturers in the country have stepped forward to bridge the demand gap and improve access to personal protection equipment under the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the government commissioned 38 local clothing companies to manufacture face masks after thorough assessment....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Old Mutual launches Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom – A 175th birthday legacy initiative

Old Mutual is celebrating its 175th year birthday and it is commemorating this big achievement by launching Africa’s Biggest Digital classroom. The Digital classroom will be in response to the educational challenges that face the continent, which includes the lack of physical and financial resources to deliver the best ways of learning and teaching. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on this is Khanyi Chaba, Head of Responsible Business at Old Mutual....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the nationwide curfew and the cessation movements in counties of Nairobi, Mombasa  Kwale,  Kilifi and Mandera till 6th June in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the advice of the National Emergency Response committee on coronavirus.

The President also announced that there will be cessation of movement of persons and passenger into and out through Kenya-Tanzania and Kenya – Somali border except for cargo, beginning midnight today.

“All drivers of the cargo vehicles shall be subjected to mandatory COVID-19 disease testing and will only be granted entry into the territory of the Republic of Kenya if they test negative,” the President said during his sixth address to the nation today.

He disclosed that the government will continue to take every measure to protect the lives of Kenyans from the COVID- 19 pandemic, and to plan for the recovery of the economy.

“I am as anxious as all of you, to get back to building this country.  However, we will only be able to do this the sooner we sharply suppress the growth of infections,” the President said after announcing 49 new positive cases of covid-19, bringing the total to 830.

“On a positive note l want to thank the dedication and commitment of our health care workers, we have discharged 301 individuals from our health facilities having registered full recovery since the onset of this pandemic,” he noted and thanked all Kenyans who are adhering to the health hygiene and social distancing measures.

However, the President also noted that for the past one week, the country has witnessed increased imported cases among individuals crossing into the country through borders making it a grave concern.

“Among the positive cases that have been registered in the country this week, a total of 43 cases have recently crossed the border from neighbouring Somalia and Tanzania and as of yesterday, the cases across the border were distributed in Wajir 14, Isebania 10, Namanga 16, Lungalunga 2 and Loitoktok one,” the President said .

If we had not undertaken this intervention, the imported cases through our borders would have today accounted for more than 50 percent of the week’s infections, he emphasized.

These numbers and the spread of infection clearly indicate that if no action is taken, ALL the gains already achieved in combating this pandemic will undoubtedly be at a loss, the President noted.

Currently there are 481 cases undergoing treatment. Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 300,000 innocent lives as of this morning from 4.7 million infections.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia – 17 May 2020
Next articleCoronavirus – Egypt: World Bank Provides US$ 50 million in Support of Coronavirus Emergency Response under new Fast-Track Facility
- Advertisement -
International News

How Amazon Tried To Get Shoppers To Buy Less So It Could Catch Up

CNBC -
After weeks of encouraging shoppers to order less by slowing down promotions, coupons, ads and reviews, Amazon says delivery speeds are returning to normal. CNBC explores all the ways Amazon tweaked its online experience to encourage shoppers to buy
Read more
Coronavirus

Bill Gates: ‘I wish I had done more’ to warn world about pandemic danger

CNBC -
Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he wishes he had “done more” to warn the world about the potential dangers of a global pandemic before coronavirus became one of the biggest public health issues in decades.
Read more
International News

How Covid-19 Testing Works

CNBC -
There are three types of Covid-19 tests: genetic, antibody and antigen. More than 630 distinct tests are commercially available or in development, and some major players include Abbott, Roche, Thermo Fisher, LabCorp and the CDC are involved. CNBC exp
Read more
Videos

What lies ahead for SA’s hair & beauty industry post COVID-19 lock-down?

CNBC Africa -
DIY hair and beauty products are flying off retailers’ shelves due to Covid-19 lock-down restrictions that prevent people from visiting their hairdresser or beautician. In the absence of a cure, many believe DIY grooming is here to stay even after lockdown restrictions on the industry are fully lifted. Joining CNBC Africa for more insights on where the future of South Africa’s beauty and hair market is headed are Mahlatsi Dlala, Founder & CEO, The HairApist, Candice Thurston, Founder, Candi & Co and Tinashe Ribatika, Sonrib Africa (Pty) Ltd.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (81,307) deaths (2,704), and recoveries (31,078)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAfrican Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (81,307) deaths (2,704), and recoveries (31,078) by region: Central (7,705 cases; 290 deaths; 2,306 recoveries): Burundi (27; 1; 11), Cameroon (2,954; 139; 1,553), Central African Republic (327; 0; 13), Chad (474; 50; 111), Congo (391; 15; 87), DRC (1,455; 61; 270), Equatorial Guinea (522; 6; 13), Gabon (1,320; 11; 244), Sao Tome & Principe (235; 7; 4). Eastern (8,050; 247; 2,634): Comoros (11; 1; 3), Djibouti (1,331; 4;
Read more

Coronavirus – Egypt: World Bank Provides US$ 50 million in Support of Coronavirus Emergency Response under new Fast-Track Facility

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe World Bank approved US$50 million for Egypt as an emergency response under the World Bank Group’s new Fast Track COVID-19 Facility - a global effort to help strengthen the COVID-19 response and shorten the time to recovery.   The project aims to strengthen the prevention, detection and response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Egypt. The project will focus on the immediate and critical areas of support identified by the Government of Egypt&rsqu
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia – 17 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases: 11 Active cases: 197 Critical: 0 New recovered: 0 Total recovered: 113 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 5 Total cases: 317Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update (17th May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
74 new confirmed cases (reported from: 34 Lusaka, 24 Chilanga, 8 Nakonde, 5 Kabwe, 2 Ndola, 1 Kitwe); 5 recoveries (3 Kitwe, 2 Ndola) Tests in the last 24 hours: 876 (17,354 Cumulative) Cumulative cases: 753 Total recoveries: 188 Total deaths: 7 Active cases: 558Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved