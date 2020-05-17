Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 update, 16 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
176 new cases of COVID-19;
95 – Lagos 31 – Oyo 11 – FCT 8 – Niger 8 – Borno 6 – Jigawa 4 – Kaduna 3 – Anambra 2 – Edo 2 – Rivers 2 – Nasarawa 2 – Bauchi 1 – Benue 1 – Zamfara
5621 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria Discharged: 1472 Deaths: 176
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo