Coronavirus – Nigeria: Inclusion of the 26th Lab to the National COVID-19 Laboratory Network

We are pleased to announce the inclusion of the 26th lab to the national COVID-19 Laboratory Network: Accunalysis Diagnostic Centre, Anambra.

In progress: Katsina, Kwara & Gombe.

Read our FAQs on COVID-19 Diagnostics: https://bit.ly/2LDoq0B.

