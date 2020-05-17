APO
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Inclusion of the 26th Lab to the National COVID-19 Laboratory Network

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group.

We are pleased to announce the inclusion of the 26th lab to the national COVID-19 Laboratory Network: Accunalysis Diagnostic Centre, Anambra.

In progress: Katsina, Kwara & Gombe.

Read our FAQs on COVID-19 Diagnostics: https://bit.ly/2LDoq0B.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

