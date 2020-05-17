Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Sunday, 17 May 2020, Time: 11:00)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 43
Confirmed cases: 505
At Isolation Centres: 332
Recovered: 141
Deaths: 32
In quarantine: 2,089
Out of quarantine: 2,593
Gender Confirmed
Female – 240 Male – 265
Places
Confirmed cases by district
Bo
22
Bonthe
13
Bombali
12
Falaba
3
Kailahun
4
Kambia
0
Kono
0
Kenema
24
Koinadugu
2
Moyamba
1
Portloko
8
Pujehun
0
Tonkolili
4
Western Rural
38
Western Urban
374
Total
505
