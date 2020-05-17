APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (17 May 2020)

By Africa Press Office

New cases confirmed today: 64 Benadir: 33 Somaliland: 16 Galmudug: 8 Koonfur Galbeed: 7

Male: 45 Female: 19 Recovery: 4 Death: 1

Total confirmed cases: 1421 Total recoveries: 152 Total deaths: 56

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.

