Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (17 May 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 64 Benadir: 33 Somaliland: 16 Galmudug: 8 Koonfur Galbeed: 7
Male: 45 Female: 19 Recovery: 4 Death: 1
Total confirmed cases: 1421 Total recoveries: 152 Total deaths: 56
