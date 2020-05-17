APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: 831 new cases of COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

Beyond MarketsCNBC Africa -

AfCFTA: Why COVID-19 presents the best opportunity to spur intra-Africa trade

The acting Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, Dorothy Tembo says the coronavirus pandemic could represent a risk for the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, but African leaders could also turn that into an opportunity for stronger collaboration if specific policies are fast-tracked. She joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more insight on this discussion....
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rwandan manufacturing companies turn to production of COVID-19 protective gear

Manufacturers in the country have stepped forward to bridge the demand gap and improve access to personal protection equipment under the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the government commissioned 38 local clothing companies to manufacture face masks after thorough assessment....
VideosCNBC Africa -

Old Mutual launches Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom – A 175th birthday legacy initiative

Old Mutual is celebrating its 175th year birthday and it is commemorating this big achievement by launching Africa’s Biggest Digital classroom. The Digital classroom will be in response to the educational challenges that face the continent, which includes the lack of physical and financial resources to deliver the best ways of learning and teaching. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on this is Khanyi Chaba, Head of Responsible Business at Old Mutual....
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A total of 18004 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 831 new cases of COVID-19. Sadly, we report 14 new COVID-19 related deaths and send our condolences to the loved ones. Flattening the curve is an ongoing process and we must continue to fight COVID-19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo

International News

How Amazon Tried To Get Shoppers To Buy Less So It Could Catch Up

CNBC -
After weeks of encouraging shoppers to order less by slowing down promotions, coupons, ads and reviews, Amazon says delivery speeds are returning to normal. CNBC explores all the ways Amazon tweaked its online experience to encourage shoppers to buy
Coronavirus

Bill Gates: ‘I wish I had done more’ to warn world about pandemic danger

CNBC -
Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he wishes he had “done more” to warn the world about the potential dangers of a global pandemic before coronavirus became one of the biggest public health issues in decades.
International News

How Covid-19 Testing Works

CNBC -
There are three types of Covid-19 tests: genetic, antibody and antigen. More than 630 distinct tests are commercially available or in development, and some major players include Abbott, Roche, Thermo Fisher, LabCorp and the CDC are involved. CNBC exp
Videos

What lies ahead for SA’s hair & beauty industry post COVID-19 lock-down?

CNBC Africa -
DIY hair and beauty products are flying off retailers’ shelves due to Covid-19 lock-down restrictions that prevent people from visiting their hairdresser or beautician. In the absence of a cure, many believe DIY grooming is here to stay even after lockdown restrictions on the industry are fully lifted. Joining CNBC Africa for more insights on where the future of South Africa’s beauty and hair market is headed are Mahlatsi Dlala, Founder & CEO, The HairApist, Candice Thurston, Founder, Candi & Co and Tinashe Ribatika, Sonrib Africa (Pty) Ltd.
Featured

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia – 17 May 2020

article Africa Press Office -
New cases: 11 Active cases: 197 Critical: 0 New recovered: 0 Total recovered: 113 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 5 Total cases: 317Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update (17th May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
74 new confirmed cases (reported from: 34 Lusaka, 24 Chilanga, 8 Nakonde, 5 Kabwe, 2 Ndola, 1 Kitwe); 5 recoveries (3 Kitwe, 2 Ndola) Tests in the last 24 hours: 876 (17,354 Cumulative) Cumulative cases: 753 Total recoveries: 188 Total deaths: 7 Active cases: 558Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (16 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 16th May, 2020 has been published. Our daily COVID-19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria. Download via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqpDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Somalia: COVID-19 Preventive Equipment for Sool and Sanaag region

APO Africa Press Office -
Today, Ministry of Health – Somalia dispatched COVID-19 preventive equipment to Sool and Sanaag.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.Media filesDownload logo
