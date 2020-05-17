Coronavirus – Uganda: Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) receives 15,000 COVID-19 test kits

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Government of Uganda Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) has received 15,000 COVID-19 test kits for the cobas 8800, a real time PCR machine.

The cobas 8800 has the capacity of running 3,000 tests per day and about 192 tests per hour.

Testing for COVID-19 at CPHL starts today.

