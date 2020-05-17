Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 update, 16 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed from 2,044 samples of truck drivers.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 227 in Uganda.

The new cases breakdown: Elegu: 3 Ugandans, 2 Kenyans Mutukula: 6 Tanzanians, 1 Ugandan Malaba: 12 Kenyans

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.