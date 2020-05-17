Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update (17th May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

74 new confirmed cases (reported from: 34 Lusaka, 24 Chilanga, 8 Nakonde, 5 Kabwe, 2 Ndola, 1 Kitwe); 5 recoveries (3 Kitwe, 2 Ndola)

Tests in the last 24 hours: 876 (17,354 Cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 753

Total recoveries: 188

Total deaths: 7

Active cases: 558

