Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 16 May 2020

Highlights of the Situation Report

Two (2) cases tested positive for COVID-19 today. The two cases are both female returning citizens from the United Kingdom who arrived on the 4th of May 2020 and are residents of Harare. Two (2) positive cases reported in yesterday's update under Mashonaland West Province are actually residents of Manicaland and Harare and have been reported in today’s update as such. Today 48 RDT screening tests and 504 PCR confirmatory tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 27 059 (14 784 RDTs and 12 275 PCR/GeneXpert) To date the total number of confirmed cases is 44; recovered 17, active cases 23 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests Done today

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number

Recovered

Number of active cases

Deceased

Province

RDT

PCR/GeneXpert

New

Cum

new

cum

Cum.

New

Bulawayo

188

0

12

4

4

7

1

0

Harare

41

312

2

20

0

8

10

2

0

Manicaland

7

–

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mash Cent.

–

–

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mash East

–

0

0

6

0

4

2

0

0

Mash West

–

–

0

5

0

0

4

1

0

Midlands

–

4

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Masvingo

–

–

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mat North

–

–

0

1

0

1

0

0

0

Mat South

–

–

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

48

504

2

44

4

17

23

4

0

