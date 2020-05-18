APO
Updated:

African Guarantee Fund Announces Response to Economic Impact of COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

East AfricaCNBC -

Coronavirus, floods and locust swarms: Kenya is fighting a ‘triple whammy’ of crises

Heavy rains over the last month have led to overflowing rivers and lakes and mudslides, with Kenya particularly impacted. Almost 200 people have lost their lives and according to the Kenyan Red Cross, while hundreds of thousands have been internally displaced since the rainy season began in March.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

How Nigeria’s economy is bracing up to the COVID-19 shock

With a further revised 2020 budget and crude oil benchmark, how is Nigeria bracing up to the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic? Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa for the discussion ahead of president Buhari's address to the nation today.
Read more
Analyst InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Emmanuel Tsigbey on why Ghana’s MPC kept rates unchanged

Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the country’s policy rate unchanged at 14.5 percent citing elevated risks to inflation outlook, sharp downturn in GDP growth which are fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Emmanuel Tsigbey, Chartered Economic Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

African Guarantee Fund (www.AfricanGuaranteeFund.com) for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (AGF), has today announced its COVID-19 response aimed at reducing the uncertainties facing financial institutions in Africa as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic. AGF’s COVID-19 response is built on the imperative need for commercial solutions over and above the regulatory efforts already provided by the various central banks and governments in the continent.  

African Guarantee Fund’s response sets the platform for economic stabilization, followed by an economic revival through AGF’s newly developed COVID-19 Guarantee Facility that will, firstly, provide more comfort to financial institutions to restructure facilities that become non-performing because of COVID-19 and, secondly, provide commercial stimulus to the financial sector with the aim of mitigating the deterioration of SMEs’ perceived risk.

Commenting on the announcement, AGF CEO, Mr. Felix Bikpo said, “The consequences of COVID-19 pandemic will continue to have escalating negative effects on SMEs in Africa both on the supply and demand sides. Consequently, we must assume that there follows a deterioration of these SMEs’ creditworthiness. This is likely to increase the cost of credit for the financial sector which will surely increase their reluctance to finance the SME sector if there is no external stimulus. It is because of this that we must develop a commercial response in addition to the regulatory responses given by the different central banks and governments in the continent. Therefore, in line with our mandate we have launched the COVID-19 Guarantee Facility.”

AGF will also continue to use its technical assistance support to increase the capacity of financial institutions in their risk assessment of SMEs during the crisis period. This will allow analyzing the impact of the pandemic on the financial institutions, so as to forge the best possible responses to adapt effectively.

The African Guarantee Fund recently received a third time AA- Rating by Fitch, which was first assigned in November 2017, a first for a guarantee fund in Africa. 

“This exceptional rating is a sign of confidence and trust in AGF’s operational excellence, particularly now that financial institutions are in need of cushioning to continue lending to SMEs, who hold the key to the economic recovery of their respective countries,” concluded AGF CEO, Mr. Felix Bikpo.

Since inception, AGF has boosted SME lending in Africa by issuing guarantees to financial institutions thereby unlocking loans worth USD 2.5 Billion.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Guarantee Fund.

Media Contact: Diana Aluga Group Communication & Public Relations Assistant Tel: +254725654881 Email: [email protected]

Joyce Wanjiru PR Manager, Scarlet Digital Limited Tel: +254 720051202 Email: [email protected]

About African Guarantee Fund: African Guarantee Fund (www.AfricanGuaranteeFund.com) is a non-bank financial institution whose objective is to promote economic development, increase employment and reduce poverty in Africa by providing financial institutions with guarantee products and capacity development assistance specifically intended to support SMEs in Africa.

African Guarantee Fund was founded by the government of Denmark through the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), the government of Spain through the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation and Development (AECID) and the African Development Bank (AfDB). Other shareholders include: French Development Agency (AFD), Nordic Development Fund (NDF), Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) and KfW Development Bank (KfW).

AGF has a rating of AA- by Fitch Ratings Agency.

Previous articleMastercard Builds on COVID-19 Response with Commitment to Connect 1 Billion People, 50 Million Small Businesses, 25 Million Women Entrepreneurs to the Digital Economy by 2025
Next articleCoronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update for May 17, 2020
- Advertisement -
Coronavirus

Nigeria Medical Association on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria's President Buhari received a briefing from the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and he is expected to address the nation today to give guidance on the next phase of operations. Francis Faduyile, President of Nigeria Medical Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Balwin Properties CEO: Now is a good time to buy, here’s why

CNBC Africa -
Balwin Properties has followed in the steps of other property companies and has not declared a full year dividend due to uncertainty amid the Covid-19 crisis. Group revenue increased by 11 per cent whilst profit and headline earnings per share dropped by 9 and 8 per cent respectively. Balwin Properties CEO, Steve Brookes joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Dipula Income Fund CEO: How COVID-19 is impacting the business

CNBC Africa -
Dipula Income Fund has deferred its decision on declaring an interim dividend until the release of its full year results in August. The company has reported a headline earnings per share decline of 5.6 per cent and saw a vacancy drop of 27.5 per cent. Dipula Income Fund CEO, Izak Petersen joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How Covid-19 is hurting the events planning industry

CNBC Africa -
One of the industries who are reeling the impact of the Covid-19 lock-down regulations globally is event planning, as they rely on physical interaction to convene their business. Weddings, corporate functions and birthday celebrations have been non-existent over the past few months and joining CNBC Africa to unpack the industry impact is Karen Short, Founder, By Word of Mouth.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: 1160 new cases of COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Update: A total of 21314 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 1160 new cases of COVID-19. Sadly, we report 3 new COVID-19 related deaths and send our condolences to the loved ones. Wear a face mask to reduce the spread of droplets & minimise exposure.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

The Development of Equatorial Guinea’s Mining Industry will give a Boost to Economic Diversification and Jobs Creation

APO Africa Press Office -
Recent developments coming from Equatorial Guinea on the development of its mining and minerals industry are extremely positive and need to be welcomed and applauded. As the demand for key minerals such as lithium, graphite, cobalt, aluminum, copper and nickel is expected to rise and gold prices hit record highs, Equatorial Guinea has a unique opportunity to tap into an industry that has proven successful across the continent. Last year, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons (MMH) organized
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 highlights in the ECOWAS region as at 17th May

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 highlights in the ECOWAS region as at 17th May, 2020Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

COVID 19 Rebound: We are building Entrepreneurs and supporting financial Inclusion through Xpress Point Agents – Ecobank

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoEcobank Nigeria has reiterated that its agency banking scheme, also known as Xpress Points, is building entrepreneurs and pushing financial inclusion to the large unbanked and under-banked population in Nigeria. The Ecobank Xpress Point enables eligible Agents to carry out financial transactions on behalf of Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com) and earn commission on every transaction processed. The consumer experience is very good as customers can do simple deposit, payment and transfers
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved