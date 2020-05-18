APO
Updated:

Coronavirus: A match to help the world

By Africa Press Office

News

EarningsCNBC -

Billionaire Jack Ma quits SoftBank’s board as its Vision Fund posts a record $18 billion loss

Alibaba founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the company’s Vision Fund posted record-breaking losses of $18 billion.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Calgro M3 CEO on results, achieving sustainability amid Covid-19 crisis

Calgro M3 is confident on the outlook for its memorial parks business where annual revenue grew over 22 per cent to R25.7 million. The property developer also reported strong cash flow and said its balance sheet was strong to withstand the uncertainty of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Calgro M3 CEO, Wikus Lategan and asked if he was concerned about the 50 per cent plunge in the share price on the day the company released its annual results.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

The innovation behind SA’s Solidarity Fund

South Africa’s Solidarity Fund, set up to support the coronavirus response, has raised around R2.7 billion in commitments. The infrastructure behind the fund allows donations to be made over instalments, giving individuals and companies flexibility in funding the fight against the pandemic. For more on the technology behind the Solidarity Fund, CNBC Africa spoke with Derek Cikes, Co-Founder & Commercial Officer at Payflex.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The FIFA Foundation will organise its first-ever official football match to raise funds for Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT), a global collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable global access to new coronavirus essential health technologies, including diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

“It is our responsibility to demonstrate solidarity and continue to do everything we can to participate and support the efforts in the combat against the pandemic,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “We have been active in raising awareness via several other campaigns, and FIFA has also contributed financially to this cause, but now we commit ourselves to organise this global fundraising event when the health situation permits, even if this is only in some months’ time.” The FIFA Foundation intends to take the opportunity of hosting the match to widen the reach of football beyond the traditional sporting network and into wider society to help support efforts at tackling the coronavirus.     “The FIFA Foundation will engage not only with the worldwide football community, but also other stakeholders from non-governmental organisations to other foundations, and from the private sector to governments, in order to ensure this initiative is a significant help to those who are at the forefront of research in combatting COVID-19,” said FIFA Foundation Executive Chairman Mauricio Macri.

“Our focus is to develop and support a society that can provide a balance in terms of prevention from such diseases and the future life, creating an environment where sustainability can truly prosper.” “Further details of this unique event, including the location, date, participants and format will be announced by the FIFA Foundation in due course,” added FIFA Foundation CEO Youri Djorkaeff. “Various scenarios and plans are currently under consideration, all of which are in line with health and other relevant guidelines from respective governments and international organisations.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fédération internationale de football association (FIFA).Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update 18th May 2020
Next articleCoronavirus – Rwanda: COVID-19 update, 17 May 2020
- Advertisement -
Videos

Resurrecting SAA: Is it a little too late?

CNBC Africa -
SAA has had its wings clipped for several months now and is currently in business rescue after years of losses and mismanagement .The business rescue practitioners have called for the airline to be wound down; the unions reject this. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson of National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: What opportunities exist for the cyber security industry?

CNBC Africa -
With many parts of the world having shut down in one way or the other to curb the spread of COVID-19, many workers have had to adapt to working from home but with the new work stations there has been a great spike in cyber security hacks. But what kind of opportunities has this presented for the cyber security industry? Betsy Mugo Bevilacqua, Co-Founder and Business Strategy Lead at Tabiri Analytics Inc joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Tiekie Barnard on COVID-19 impact & what to expect from the Africa Shared Value Leadership e-Summit

CNBC Africa -
Companies across Africa have taken rapid steps to initiate community emergency relief efforts in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic with the need for on-going social relief expected to be front of mind for a network of African purpose-led Shared Value companies and leaders, CNBC Africa is joined by the CEO of the Shared Value Africa Initiative, Tiekie Barnard for more.
Read more
Videos

Kenyan banking industry to survive the pandemic – survey

CNBC Africa -
According to a new survey by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA), close to 94 per cent of banks in the country expect a significantly slowed business growth. However, the survey indicates that a financial crisis in Kenya is unlikely due to the high levels of liquidity within the banking system. Dr. Habil Olaka, Chief Executive, Kenya Bankers Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 statistics in South Africa (17 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Tests conducted: 460873 Positive cases identified: 15515 Recoveries: 7006 Deaths: 264 New cases: 1160Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (18 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoNew cases confirmed today: 34 Somaliland: 18 Benadir: 14 Hirshabelle: 2 Male: 21 Female: 13 Recovery: 11 Death: 1 Total confirmed cases: 1455 Total recoveries: 163 Total deaths: 57Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Media Compact hits 100-member mark

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe SDG Media Compact, an alliance of news and entertainment companies convened by the United Nations to drive coverage and mobilize action for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), welcomed its 100thmember. From large broadcasters and established print media, to news agencies, radio stations and newer digital publishers, the SDG Media Compact spans 160 countries on five continents, reaching a combined audience of about 2 billion people through well over one hundred outl
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Monday, 18 May 2020, Time: 11:00)

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases: 14 Confirmed cases: 519 At Isolation Centres: 338 Recovered: 148 Deaths: 33 In quarantine: 2,111 Out of quarantine: 2,632 Gender Confirmed Female - 250 Male - 269 Places Confirmed cases by district Bo 24 Bonthe 13 Bombali 12 Falaba 3 Kailahun 10 Kambia 0 Karene
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved