APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Media Compact hits 100-member mark

By Africa Press Office

News

EarningsCNBC -

Billionaire Jack Ma quits SoftBank’s board as its Vision Fund posts a record $18 billion loss

Alibaba founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the company’s Vision Fund posted record-breaking losses of $18 billion.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Calgro M3 CEO on results, achieving sustainability amid Covid-19 crisis

Calgro M3 is confident on the outlook for its memorial parks business where annual revenue grew over 22 per cent to R25.7 million. The property developer also reported strong cash flow and said its balance sheet was strong to withstand the uncertainty of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Calgro M3 CEO, Wikus Lategan and asked if he was concerned about the 50 per cent plunge in the share price on the day the company released its annual results.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

The innovation behind SA’s Solidarity Fund

South Africa’s Solidarity Fund, set up to support the coronavirus response, has raised around R2.7 billion in commitments. The infrastructure behind the fund allows donations to be made over instalments, giving individuals and companies flexibility in funding the fight against the pandemic. For more on the technology behind the Solidarity Fund, CNBC Africa spoke with Derek Cikes, Co-Founder & Commercial Officer at Payflex.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The SDG Media Compact, an alliance of news and entertainment companies convened by the United Nations to drive coverage and mobilize action for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), welcomed its 100thmember.

From large broadcasters and established print media, to news agencies, radio stations and newer digital publishers, the SDG Media Compact spans 160 countries on five continents, reaching a combined audience of about 2 billion people through well over one hundred outlets owned by Compact members.    “Media play a crucial role in countering misinformation and galvanizing action for a sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 crisis based on science, solidarity and our common roadmap, the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Melissa Fleming, UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications. “We are proud to have one hundred SDG Media Compact members from across the globe, committed to covering the critical issues of our time and driving progress toward a healthier and more peaceful world.”   The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted by world leaders in 2015, are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and improve the lives and prospects of everyone by 2030. UN expert voices, data, reports and stories are regularly shared with SDG Media Compact members, inspiring coverage of the Goals without interfering in editorial freedom. As part of the UN’s new Verified initiative, Compact members will also be receiving trusted and accurate content about COVID-19 to counter misinformation and flood the internet and airwaves with content on science, solutions and solidarity.   For Sky Group, Europe’s leading media and entertainment company, being part of the SDG Media Compact means acting on the big global issues that matter. “We’ve aligned our strategy with the Sustainable Development Goals because they provide clear purpose to ensure business drives the change that is crucial to improving our world,” said Jeremy Darroch, Sky Group’s CEO.    Shanghai Media Group, one of the newest members, joined the Compact to be part of a global alliance working toward common goals. “It is our sincere wish to work closely with global media organizations to jointly build a community of shared future for mankind,” said Chairwoman Jianjun Wang.   For ATTN:, a digital publisher based in the United States, “partnering with the United Nations and having the ability to tap into their expert voices and data helps us ensure that our storytelling is well-sourced and informational, giving human interest stories the power to have real impact,” said Charlie Goldensohn, Senior Strategist at ATTN:.   “In a digital world full of misinformation and fake news, credibility is vital, and that is what we have greatly gained through our partnership with the SDG Media Compact and the rich editorial content shared,” said Maikem Emmanuela Manzie on behalf of Ndefcam radio in Cameroon. “The free flow of information on current issues, especially on COVID-19, has helped in building our stories on how the community can better fight this new virus.”    Many members have already played a crucial role in countering misinformation, disseminating science-based information to fight the virus, and covering the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 in the context of the broader sustainable development agenda.    SBS Australia examined how and why conspiracy theories related to the coronavirus are spreading so quickly. Sky News debunked the conspiracy theory linking 5G radio antennas to the coronavirus. Noticias Positivas reported on the issue of fake news related to the pandemic. ATTN: launched a digital literacy series focused on helping young people distinguish fact from fiction on COVID-related content. And the Asahi Shimbun explained why antagonizing the World Health Organization won’t bring the world closer to containing the virus.   On the socio-economic front, Euronews, in an interview with the UN Secretary-General, called attention to the need for global solidarity for the world to emerge stronger from the crisis. CGTN published a number of pieces calling for debt relief for the poorest nations. The Nikkei reported on the need for mental health services as an essential part of the COVID-19 response. And Prensa Latina disseminated the Secretary-General’s call to protect the well-being of children.   On environmental matters, the Jakarta Post was among the outlets that amplified the UN Secretary-General’s call for a green recovery from the pandemic, SBS looked at how COVID-19 could be a chance to green our economies, In Depth News explained how ecosystems and human health intersect, and Scientific American reported on the crisis’ impact on CO2 emissions and implications for a green recovery.    Looking at the gender dimensions, the Mainichi amplified the UN Secretary-General’s call to address the pandemic’s consequences for women and girls. Devex, in an interview with UN Women, highlighted the outsized impacts of the crisis on women’s work, health, and livelihoods. And Sky aired the UN Secretary-General’s message urging governments to prioritize the prevention and redress of violence against women in their COVID response plans.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations (UN).

Previous articleCOVID-19: What opportunities exist for the cyber security industry?
Next articleCoronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (18 May 2020)
- Advertisement -
Videos

Resurrecting SAA: Is it a little too late?

CNBC Africa -
SAA has had its wings clipped for several months now and is currently in business rescue after years of losses and mismanagement .The business rescue practitioners have called for the airline to be wound down; the unions reject this. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson of National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: What opportunities exist for the cyber security industry?

CNBC Africa -
With many parts of the world having shut down in one way or the other to curb the spread of COVID-19, many workers have had to adapt to working from home but with the new work stations there has been a great spike in cyber security hacks. But what kind of opportunities has this presented for the cyber security industry? Betsy Mugo Bevilacqua, Co-Founder and Business Strategy Lead at Tabiri Analytics Inc joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Tiekie Barnard on COVID-19 impact & what to expect from the Africa Shared Value Leadership e-Summit

CNBC Africa -
Companies across Africa have taken rapid steps to initiate community emergency relief efforts in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic with the need for on-going social relief expected to be front of mind for a network of African purpose-led Shared Value companies and leaders, CNBC Africa is joined by the CEO of the Shared Value Africa Initiative, Tiekie Barnard for more.
Read more
Videos

Kenyan banking industry to survive the pandemic – survey

CNBC Africa -
According to a new survey by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA), close to 94 per cent of banks in the country expect a significantly slowed business growth. However, the survey indicates that a financial crisis in Kenya is unlikely due to the high levels of liquidity within the banking system. Dr. Habil Olaka, Chief Executive, Kenya Bankers Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 statistics in South Africa (17 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Tests conducted: 460873 Positive cases identified: 15515 Recoveries: 7006 Deaths: 264 New cases: 1160Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (18 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoNew cases confirmed today: 34 Somaliland: 18 Benadir: 14 Hirshabelle: 2 Male: 21 Female: 13 Recovery: 11 Death: 1 Total confirmed cases: 1455 Total recoveries: 163 Total deaths: 57Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Monday, 18 May 2020, Time: 11:00)

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases: 14 Confirmed cases: 519 At Isolation Centres: 338 Recovered: 148 Deaths: 33 In quarantine: 2,111 Out of quarantine: 2,632 Gender Confirmed Female - 250 Male - 269 Places Confirmed cases by district Bo 24 Bonthe 13 Bombali 12 Falaba 3 Kailahun 10 Kambia 0 Karene
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: UNESCO and ICOM concerned about the situation faced by the world&apos;s museums

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOn the occasion of International Museum Day, two studies by UNESCO and the International Council of Museums (ICOM) confirm that museums have been especially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 90% of them, or more than 85,000 institutions, having closed their doors for varying lengths of time during the crisis. Furthermore, in Africa and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS), only 5% of museums were able to offer online content to their audiences. Nearly 13% of m
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved