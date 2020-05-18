Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (84,872) deaths (2,771), and recoveries (32,646)

Download logoThe Ministry of Health informs the nation that results for 283 samples, from the 301 that were pending, were obtained on the 15th May and all tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19. While awaiting results, the suspected cases are kept in isolation or home quarantine where they are treated for symptoms. The Ministry of Health will continue to carry out vigilant screening procedures at ports of Entry, in villages and Health facilities, as well as monitoring of those in home quarantine. The