Coronavirus – Egypt: UK company delivers over 40,000 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test kits to Egypt

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The UK and Egyptian government have been working hard to address the immediate medical needs of both countries by keeping essential trade flowing. In April, Egypt fulfilled an export agreement with the UK, sending shipments of medical gowns to support the UK.

British Ambassador to Egypt, Sir Geoffrey Adams said:

“Egypt and the UK are committed to working together to tackle this global challenge. The UK government and British businesses are united in their commitment to support Egypt. That means protecting Egyptians from the impact of the virus, providing for the most vulnerable, and where possible using the crisis to make progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development goals”.

On 4 May, the UK co-hosted the Global Response Summit and raised USD8bn in pledges to combat COVID-19. The UK is also leading the way to make coronavirus vaccines and treatments available to all. On 4 June, the UK will host a virtual summit that aims to boost the global supply of a vaccine once one is approved for use, to help prevent a second wave of the pandemic.

The UK is the G7 lead on support to vulnerable countries, and has confirmed a responsive funding package of more than GBP700m, including a GBP130m contribution to the UN, GBP65m of which is allocated to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of British Embassy Cairo.