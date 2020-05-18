Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 18 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1775; of these Thirty-Five (35) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Three-Hundred-Fifty-Two (352). Among the confirmed cases, 17 of them are male and 18 are female. All of them are Ethiopians and their age ranges from 15 to 80 years old. Among the cases Twenty-Nine (29) of them are identified from Addis Ababa (23 Contact with confirmed cases, 5 cases with no contact with confirmed cases and no travel history and 1 cross border truck driver with travel history), one (1) from Oromia region (cross border truck driver) Four (4) from Somali region (Jigjiga quarantine center) and One (1) is from Amhara region (North Shoa Zone, Ataye town quarantine center who has contact with a confirmed case).

On the notification update announced on May 5th, a 75 years-old female was announced deceased due to COVID-19. Due to this, 25 contacts identified were put under follow up and laboratory test was conducted, of which five people were tested positive and were included on May 9th notification update. The 22 cases having contact with confirmed cases stated today are among 94 contacts of the confirmed cases announced on May 9th.

The potential sources of exposure of the confirmed cases are presented below:

Potential Exposure

Number of Cases

Travel history from abroad

6

Contact with confirmed cases

24

Cases with no contact with confirmed cases and no travel history

5

Total

35

Furthermore, three (3) people from Addis Ababa recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries one-hundred-sixteen (116).

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

59,029

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

1,775

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

35

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers

229

Patients in intensive care

0

Newly recovered

3

Total recovered

116

Total deaths

5

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

352

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should:

• Maintain physical distancing

• Wash our hands with water and soap frequently

• Stay at home and avoid mass gatherings

• Cover our mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors

