Coronavirus – Flash Update 18 May 2020 COVID-19 Nigeria: Cases reach nearly 6,000 as testing capacity increases

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

As of 17 May, a total of 5,959 cases and 182 fatalities have been registered in Nigeria, according to the latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The number of confirmed cases reached 5,959 as of 17 May 33,970 samples in total have been tested, up by 25 per cent from the previous week A total of 1,594 cases have so far been discharged after making full recovery The NCDC is aiming to conduct two million tests in the next three months A total of 35 (of total 37) states remain affected Lagos State is the worst affected with 2,550 confirmed cases (36 deaths), followed by Kano with 825 confirmed cases (36 deaths)

Borno State is now the sixth worst affected state with 215 cases and 23 deaths No new cases have been registered in Adamawa State (21 cases/0 deaths) since 11 May The Adamawa State Government issued a directive easing restrictions on worship places and social gatherings on 14 May, as five patients were discharged Yobe State has 19 additional cases since the previous week, bringing the total to 32 cases and one death On 14 May, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 stated that wearing a face mask or cloth covering is now mandatory The Presidency indicated plans to address Nigeria's weak health system by establishing standard laboratories, intensive care units and isolation centres in all 37 states on 14 May A total of 26 labs are operating as part of the national COVID-19 Laboratory Network with three more in progress as of 17 May Humanitarians partners are supporting Borno, Adamawa and Yobe State Governments in establishing and running additional isolation centres

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).