Coronavirus – Kenya appreciates the critical role played by Nurses and Midwives as Frontline Health Workforce during COVID-19

Recognizing that 2020 is the year of Nurses & Midwives, Kenya appreciates the critical role played by nurses & midwives as frontline health workforce during this pandemic. Fortunately, so far Kenya has not lost any health worker to the disease; CS Mutahi.

