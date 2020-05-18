Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update 18th May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

1, 139 samples tested in the past 24 hours 44, 851 total samples tested so far. 25 new positive cases today Total confirmed cases 912 23 recoveries today Total discharged & recovered stands at 336 Total fatalities remain at 50

