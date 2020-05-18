APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Kenya: CS Sen. Mutahi Kagwe attended the Virtual 73rd World Health Assembly

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

How this R300mn funding for SA’s law firms works

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, South Africa’s courts have limited proceedings to urgent matters only, hitting the pockets of law firms involved in other cases. Furthermore access to finance for many small law firms has been difficult because of blanket loan criteria unsuitable for the business of law. Elad Smadja, CEO of Taurus Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Astral CEO: How the weak rand could solve cheap chicken imports problem

Astral Foods has become the latest South African company not to declare an interim dividend as Covid-19 plucked the feathers of certainty for the poultry business. Astral increased first half revenue by 4 per cent but profits were flat. Astral CEO, Chris Schutte joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
EarningsCNBC -

Billionaire Jack Ma quits SoftBank’s board as its Vision Fund posts a record $18 billion loss

Alibaba founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the company’s Vision Fund posted record-breaking losses of $18 billion.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ministry of Health, Kenya CS Sen. Mutahi Kagwe today attended the historic virtual 73rd World Health Assembly, the 1st of its kind since the establishment of World Health Organization (WHO) & reaffirmed the country’s support for WHO & it’s leadership Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as it spearheads efforts to combat COVID-19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleAstral CEO: How the weak rand could solve cheap chicken imports problem
Next articleHow this R300mn funding for SA’s law firms works
- Advertisement -
International News

What Would It Mean If U.S. States Went Bankrupt?

CNBC -
On April 21, Senator Mitch McConnell stated he was in favor of the idea of letting states declare bankruptcy. The statement was met with fierce backlash from several politicians and sparked media commentary. While states cannot currently legally file
Read more
Videos

Calgro M3 CEO on results, achieving sustainability amid Covid-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Calgro M3 is confident on the outlook for its memorial parks business where annual revenue grew over 22 per cent to R25.7 million. The property developer also reported strong cash flow and said its balance sheet was strong to withstand the uncertainty of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Calgro M3 CEO, Wikus Lategan and asked if he was concerned about the 50 per cent plunge in the share price on the day the company released its annual results.
Read more
Videos

The innovation behind SA’s Solidarity Fund

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s Solidarity Fund, set up to support the coronavirus response, has raised around R2.7 billion in commitments. The infrastructure behind the fund allows donations to be made over instalments, giving individuals and companies flexibility in funding the fight against the pandemic. For more on the technology behind the Solidarity Fund, CNBC Africa spoke with Derek Cikes, Co-Founder & Commercial Officer at Payflex.
Read more
Videos

Resurrecting SAA: Is it a little too late?

CNBC Africa -
SAA has had its wings clipped for several months now and is currently in business rescue after years of losses and mismanagement .The business rescue practitioners have called for the airline to be wound down; the unions reject this. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson of National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: African faiths take frontline actions to combat COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoFrontline actions by African faith communities in mitigating against the novel coronavirus are being welcomed as timely, as groups move to support people left vulnerable by the pandemic. Cases of the virus in the continent are rising, raising fears that the region could be next epicentre of the infectious disease. Although Africa infections arrived late, they had reached 81,000 cases by 17 May. At least 2,700 had died and over 31,000 had recovered by the same date. “The si
Read more

Coronavirus – Egypt: UK company delivers over 40,000 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test kits to Egypt

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe UK and Egyptian government have been working hard to address the immediate medical needs of both countries by keeping essential trade flowing. In April, Egypt fulfilled an export agreement with the UK, sending shipments of medical gowns to support the UK. British Ambassador to Egypt, Sir Geoffrey Adams said: "Egypt and the UK are committed to working together to tackle this global challenge. The UK government and British businesses are united in their commitment to support E
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (18th May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoTotal cumulative confirmed positive cases - 519 Total number of deaths - 33 Active new cases - 14 Active cases at Isolation Centres - 338 Cumulative recoveries - 148 Number currently in quarantine - 2,111 Number discharged from quarantine - 2,632Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) needs $350 million to avert rising hunger as countries reel from COVID-19 pandemic’s impact

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoMore and more people struggle to have access to or enough food in fragile countries The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is seeking $350 million to scale up hunger-fighting and livelihoods-boosting activities in food crisis contexts where COVID-19's impact could be devastating.  Although the pandemic's full-scale and long-term impact on food security is yet to be revealed, evidence shows that in countries already hit by acute hunger, people are inc
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved