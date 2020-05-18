APO
Coronavirus: Kenya reports 57 cases of COVID-19 Nairobi, Sunday May 17, 2020

By Africa Press Office

Coronavirus, floods and locust swarms: Kenya is fighting a ‘triple whammy’ of crises

Heavy rains over the last month have led to overflowing rivers and lakes and mudslides, with Kenya particularly impacted. Almost 200 people have lost their lives and according to the Kenyan Red Cross, while hundreds of thousands have been internally displaced since the rainy season began in March.
How Nigeria’s economy is bracing up to the COVID-19 shock

With a further revised 2020 budget and crude oil benchmark, how is Nigeria bracing up to the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic? Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa for the discussion ahead of president Buhari's address to the nation today.
Emmanuel Tsigbey on why Ghana’s MPC kept rates unchanged

Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the country’s policy rate unchanged at 14.5 percent citing elevated risks to inflation outlook, sharp downturn in GDP growth which are fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Emmanuel Tsigbey, Chartered Economic Policy Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.
The Ministry of Health surveillance and case management team has in the last 24 hours tested 2,198 samples for Covid-19, out of which, 57 people have tested positive.

This now raises the country’s total number of positive cases to 887. So far 43,712 samples have been tested cumulatively. Thirty-four (34) of the positive cases are males, and twenty-three (23) are females with the youngest being two years old and oldest sixty-one years, a statement by the Government Spokesman, Col. Cyrus Oguna said.

“Today’s COVID-19 figures demonstrates that the disease is still within our midst and the infection curve is yet to flatten,” the statement by the National Emergency Response Committee said.

Mombasa county has 35  positive cases, Nairobi 17 cases, Kajiado three 3 cases, Kwale one 1 case and Kitui 1 case.

In Mombasa, the statement says that the 35 cases are distributed in Mvita which has 22 cases, Likoni 4, Changamwe and Nyali have 3 cases each, Kisauni 2 cases and Jomvu one case.

In Nairobi, the 17 cases are distributed in Kibra which has nine cases, a mandatory quarantine centre in Nairobi has two cases, Eastleigh two cases and Aga Khan Hospital, Kamulu, Dandora and Pangani have one case each.

In Kwale County one case is in Msambweni while in  Kitui one case is in Mwingi Town, and in Kajiado the three cases are distributed in Kajiado central which has two cases and Kajiado North with one case.

Today 12 other individuals mainly Truck Drivers tested positive, all from Tanzania, 11 at Lunga Lunga Border and one at Taveta Border who were all referred back to Tanzania.

The Government also reported that 12 patients have been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of people who have so far recovered from Coronavirus to 313.

“We are appealing to Kenyans to continue observing the measures advised by the Government which include washing of hands, maintaining of social and physical distancing, high standards of hygiene and proper wearing of masks, among others,” the statement said.

As the country battles coronavirus, today the country is observing the World Hypertension Day, celebrated each year on May 17th. This year’s theme is “Measure your blood pressure, control it, live longer.’ The day is also reserved to educate the public and increase awareness of hypertension, which is commonly known as high blood pressure. The condition can be managed and treated through lifestyle modifications and medication.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

