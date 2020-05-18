Coronavirus – Lesotho: Results on Recent Suspected Case on COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Ministry of Health informs the nation that results for 283 samples, from the 301 that were pending, were obtained on the 15th May and all tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19.

While awaiting results, the suspected cases are kept in isolation or home quarantine where they are treated for symptoms.

The Ministry of Health will continue to carry out vigilant screening procedures at ports of Entry, in villages and Health facilities, as well as monitoring of those in home quarantine.

The Ministry therefore pleads with the public to calm down, be vigilant and maintain safety protocol to minimize the spread of the virus; that is wash hands with soap and water, observe coughing and sneezing etiquette, follow quarantine measures and adhere to the set terms of the lock-down and reduce the possible spread of the disease.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Lesotho.