APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Middle East and North Africa: UNHCR MENA COVID-19 Emergency Response Update #5

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

How this R300mn funding for SA’s law firms works

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, South Africa’s courts have limited proceedings to urgent matters only, hitting the pockets of law firms involved in other cases. Furthermore access to finance for many small law firms has been difficult because of blanket loan criteria unsuitable for the business of law. Elad Smadja, CEO of Taurus Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Astral CEO: How the weak rand could solve cheap chicken imports problem

Astral Foods has become the latest South African company not to declare an interim dividend as Covid-19 plucked the feathers of certainty for the poultry business. Astral increased first half revenue by 4 per cent but profits were flat. Astral CEO, Chris Schutte joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
EarningsCNBC -

Billionaire Jack Ma quits SoftBank’s board as its Vision Fund posts a record $18 billion loss

Alibaba founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the company’s Vision Fund posted record-breaking losses of $18 billion.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Highlights:

The United Nations launched an updated Global Humanitarian Response Plan on 7 May 2020, expanding the global plan to fight COVID-19 in fragile countries and increasing funding requirements from USD 2 billion to USD 6.7 billion. On 11 May, UNHCR issued its own revised Coronavirus Emergency Appeal, highlighting additional immediate and prioritized needs of USD 745 million worldwide.

In Iraq, the Permanent Committee of the Ministry of Interior resumed renewals of refugee registration documents in its Baghdad office at the end of April, which for now, are benefitting small numbers of Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

In Yemen, the number of COVID-19 cases rose this week, with over sixty cases recorded in Aden. In response, curfew measures have been tightened and enforced. At a time when funding requirements for Yemen are at a critically low level, the coronavirus pandemic is an overlapping threat for a country already considered to be the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. While the health system in Yemen is clearly in a fragile state, UNHCR advocates for the inclusion of everyone, without distinction of origin or status, in health response plans.

In Algeria, the Government opened a field hospital in Rabouni on 9 May, to provide health support to Sahrawi refugees living in the camps near Tindouf. The hospital is run by a team of Algerian medical specialists, and in addition to a dedicated COVID-19 service, is fitted out to take on medical emergencies, and offers gynaecological, internal medicine, and radiology services.

In Jordan, the distribution of a one-off emergency cash assistance to approximately 18,000 vulnerable refugee families living in urban areas, is starting to help households cope with the economic impact of coronavirus. In a recent survey carried out by UNHCR, UNICEF and WFP, it was revealed that over 90 per cent of refugees living in the Kingdom have less than 50 Jordanian Dinar (USD 70) of savings left. In addition, many refugees who previously relied on the informal labour market for work – around 40 percent of refugees in Jordan – have been left without an income.

UNHCR is grateful to donors who have provided generous and timely support to the Coronavirus Emergency globally and to MENA. So far, a total of USD 221.8 million (30 per cent) has been contributed or pledged to the UNHCR Global Appeal.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3g0NU68

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (17 May 2020)
Next articleCoronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (84,872) deaths (2,771), and recoveries (32,646)
- Advertisement -
International News

What Would It Mean If U.S. States Went Bankrupt?

CNBC -
On April 21, Senator Mitch McConnell stated he was in favor of the idea of letting states declare bankruptcy. The statement was met with fierce backlash from several politicians and sparked media commentary. While states cannot currently legally file
Read more
Videos

Calgro M3 CEO on results, achieving sustainability amid Covid-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Calgro M3 is confident on the outlook for its memorial parks business where annual revenue grew over 22 per cent to R25.7 million. The property developer also reported strong cash flow and said its balance sheet was strong to withstand the uncertainty of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Calgro M3 CEO, Wikus Lategan and asked if he was concerned about the 50 per cent plunge in the share price on the day the company released its annual results.
Read more
Videos

The innovation behind SA’s Solidarity Fund

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s Solidarity Fund, set up to support the coronavirus response, has raised around R2.7 billion in commitments. The infrastructure behind the fund allows donations to be made over instalments, giving individuals and companies flexibility in funding the fight against the pandemic. For more on the technology behind the Solidarity Fund, CNBC Africa spoke with Derek Cikes, Co-Founder & Commercial Officer at Payflex.
Read more
Videos

Resurrecting SAA: Is it a little too late?

CNBC Africa -
SAA has had its wings clipped for several months now and is currently in business rescue after years of losses and mismanagement .The business rescue practitioners have called for the airline to be wound down; the unions reject this. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson of National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Lesotho: Results on Recent Suspected Case on COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry of Health informs the nation that results for 283 samples, from the 301 that were pending, were obtained on the 15th May and all tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19. While awaiting results, the suspected cases are kept in isolation or home quarantine where they are treated for symptoms. The Ministry of Health will continue to carry out vigilant screening procedures at ports of Entry, in villages and Health facilities, as well as monitoring of those in home quarantine. The
Read more

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (84,872) deaths (2,771), and recoveries (32,646)

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (84,872) deaths (2,771), and recoveries (32,646) by region: Central (7,758 cases; 293 deaths; 2,321 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (2,954; 139; 1,553), Central African Republic (336; 0; 13), Chad (503; 53; 117), Congo (391; 15; 87), DRC (1,455; 61; 270), Equatorial Guinea (522; 6; 13), Gabon (1,320; 11; 244), Sao Tome & Principe (235; 7; 4). Eastern (8,711; 261; 2,759): Comoros (11; 1; 3), Djibouti (1,401; 7; 972), Eritre
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (17 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 17th May, 2020 has been published. Our daily COVID-19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria. Download via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqpDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Uganda: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donation from Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda for COVID-19 response

APO Africa Press Office -
The Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda have donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth UGX 57M for frontline health workers in COVID-19 response. "This will be sent to our health workers at the border points of entry" ~ Dr. Diana Atwine said while receiving the donation.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved