Coronavirus – Nigeria: 338 new cases of COVID-19

338 new cases of COVID-19;

177-Lagos 64-Kano 21-FCT 16-Rivers 14-Plateau 11-Oyo 9-Katsina 4-Jigawa 4-Kaduna 3-Abia 3-Bauchi 3-Borno 2-Gombe 2-Akwa Ibom 2-Delta 1-Ondo 1-Kebbi 1-Sokoto

5959 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 1594 Deaths: 182

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

