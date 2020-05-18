Coronavirus – Nigeria: 338 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
338 new cases of COVID-19;
177-Lagos 64-Kano 21-FCT 16-Rivers 14-Plateau 11-Oyo 9-Katsina 4-Jigawa 4-Kaduna 3-Abia 3-Bauchi 3-Borno 2-Gombe 2-Akwa Ibom 2-Delta 1-Ondo 1-Kebbi 1-Sokoto
5959 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 1594 Deaths: 182
