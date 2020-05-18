Coronavirus – Nigeria: Visit of Rapid Response Team to the Kano State chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, our Rapid Response Team visited the Kano State chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

A key aspect of our risk communications strategy is working with traditional & religious leaders to ensure Nigerians adhere to public health measures & play their part to reduce risk of COVID-19 spread.

