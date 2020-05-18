Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Monday, 18 May 2020, Time: 11:00)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 14
Confirmed cases: 519
At Isolation Centres: 338
Recovered: 148
Deaths: 33
In quarantine: 2,111
Out of quarantine: 2,632
Gender Confirmed
Female – 250 Male – 269
Places
Confirmed cases by district
Bo
24
Bonthe
13
Bombali
12
Falaba
3
Kailahun
10
Kambia
0
Karene
0
Kono
0
Kenema
24
Koinadugu
2
Moyamba
1
Portloko
8
Pujehun
2
Tonkolili
4
Western Rural
38
Western Urban
378
Total
519
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.Media filesDownload logo