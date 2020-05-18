Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (18th May 2020)

Download logoFrontline actions by African faith communities in mitigating against the novel coronavirus are being welcomed as timely, as groups move to support people left vulnerable by the pandemic. Cases of the virus in the continent are rising, raising fears that the region could be next epicentre of the infectious disease. Although Africa infections arrived late, they had reached 81,000 cases by 17 May. At least 2,700 had died and over 31,000 had recovered by the same date. “The si