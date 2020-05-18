Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (18 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
New cases confirmed today: 34 Somaliland: 18 Benadir: 14 Hirshabelle: 2
Male: 21 Female: 13 Recovery: 11 Death: 1
Total confirmed cases: 1455 Total recoveries: 163 Total deaths: 57
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.