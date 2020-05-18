Coronavirus – South Africa: Employment and Labour dismisses allegations of non-compliance with Coronavirus COVID-19 regulations in Kimberley office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Department of Employment and Labour would like to dismiss the allegations of the PSA as baseless with regards to conditions of Kimberley office. All occupational health and safety protocols has been observed to combat COVID-19 infections. A limited number of officials who have been working since lockdown are still reporting for duty as per schedule and they have been issued with Personal Protective Equipment like Masks, Latex gloves and Sanitizers. The face shield will be provided to frontline officials and partitions are being installed to promote social distancing in the workplace.

The Department has not re-called any additional officials back to work as it is busy finalizing the Return to Work Plan for the Northern Cape. The service provider has been appointed to perform industrial sanitizing in line with the Provincial Risk Assessment Plan from 18 – 22 May 2020. The service will be performed at all 7 offices (Kimberley, De Aar, Calvinia, Springbok, Upington, Postmasburg and Kuruman) including: deep cleaning of offices, disinfection (fogging with anti-viral chemicals) and cleaning of fabric office furniture including the interior of all vehicles.

The offices are currently not open to the public, therefore no walk-ins are permitted to the offices, and drop-off boxes are provided at main entrance for clients to submit new applications for services and to eliminate human contact. The access to the office is strictly for limited number of officials who are rendering essential services and have been issued with permits. The body temperature scan, registers and health questionnaire are being utilised to manage and track these official while at the office.

