Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 17 May

As of 1pm on 17 May, the Western Cape has 5569 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 9246 confirmed cases and 3521 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
9246
Total recoveries
3521
Total deaths
156
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
5569
Total number of tests
90750
Hospital admissions
360 of which 108 are in ICU or high care
Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
996
499
Southern
935
318
Northern
611
228
Tygerberg
1446
576
Eastern
902
376
Klipfontein
1148
409
Mitchells Plain
865
297
Khayelitsha
1225
479
Total
8128
3182
Sub Districts Non-Metro:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
5
5
Garden Route
Knysna
23
14
Garden Route
George
23
16
Garden Route
Hessequa
8
6
Garden Route
Kannaland
1
0
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
24
19
Garden Route
Oudtshoorn
4
3
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
60
21
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
114
25
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
46
29
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
7
3
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
204
143
Overberg
Overstrand
23
15
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
2
1
Overberg
Swellendam
10
2
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
17
2
West Coast
Bergrivier
16
1
West Coast
Cederberg
1
0
West Coast
Matzikama
2
0
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
12
2
West Coast
Swartland
29
9
Unallocated: 487 (23 recovered)
Additional data can be accessed on the dashboard at https://bit.ly/2XanMgb.
The Western Cape has recorded an additional nine COVID-19 deaths-bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 156. We send our condolences to the family and the loved ones of the deceased at this time.
Recoveries:
We are pleased to report that over 3500 people in the province have recovered from COVID-19 infections. The rate of recovery in Witzenberg now stands at 70% of all cases, and in the Western region, half of all recorded cases to date have recovered. These are especially promising numbers as both of these areas are considered hotspots in the province.
The majority of people will only experience mild symptoms and 90% of patients will not need to be hospitalised. While many will recover without complications, we must not underestimate the impact of the COVID-19 virus, especially on the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. The infection curve in the Western Cape is moving faster, and we are seeing higher rates of community transmission.
Currently, the Western Cape death rate stands at 1.68% of the total caseload. This is in line with international norms.
Our data also shows us that the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 positive people who have died in the province have had one or more comorbidities. It is therefore imperative that vulnerable residents take extra precautions- by staying home as much as possible to reduce the risk of infection, and by strictly abiding to the golden rules- including frequent hand washing and other hygiene measures, keeping a distance of at least 1.5 metres from any other person and by wearing a clean, cloth mask when leaving the house.
We can all help to protect the vulnerable by sticking to these same golden rules. Those residents who live with a member of the family who may be vulnerable, must be vigilant to ensure that they do not put their loved ones at additional risk.
Our hotspot plan is systematically addressing infections in nine geographic locations in the province, using the skills, data and experience available across government departments. We are working with the other spheres of government, law enforcement, NGOs and faith based organisations, however, we cannot do this work alone. It requires every one of us to step up and take responsibility to ensure that we are actively doing everything we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones. This is how we will stop the spread.
Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.