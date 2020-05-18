APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 17 May

By Africa Press Office

News

EarningsCNBC -

Billionaire Jack Ma quits SoftBank’s board as its Vision Fund posts a record $18 billion loss

Alibaba founder Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the company’s Vision Fund posted record-breaking losses of $18 billion.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Calgro M3 CEO on results, achieving sustainability amid Covid-19 crisis

Calgro M3 is confident on the outlook for its memorial parks business where annual revenue grew over 22 per cent to R25.7 million. The property developer also reported strong cash flow and said its balance sheet was strong to withstand the uncertainty of Covid-19. CNBC Africa spoke to Calgro M3 CEO, Wikus Lategan and asked if he was concerned about the 50 per cent plunge in the share price on the day the company released its annual results.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

The innovation behind SA’s Solidarity Fund

South Africa’s Solidarity Fund, set up to support the coronavirus response, has raised around R2.7 billion in commitments. The infrastructure behind the fund allows donations to be made over instalments, giving individuals and companies flexibility in funding the fight against the pandemic. For more on the technology behind the Solidarity Fund, CNBC Africa spoke with Derek Cikes, Co-Founder & Commercial Officer at Payflex.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

As of 1pm on 17 May, the Western Cape has 5569 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 9246 confirmed cases and 3521 recoveries. 

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

9246

Total recoveries

3521

Total deaths

156

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

5569

Total number of tests                                      

90750

Hospital admissions

360 of which 108 are in ICU or high care

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

996

499

Southern

935

318

Northern

611

228

Tygerberg

1446

576

Eastern

902

376

Klipfontein

1148

409

Mitchells Plain

865

297

Khayelitsha

1225

479

Total

8128

3182

Sub Districts Non-Metro:

District

 Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

5

5

Garden Route

Knysna

23

14

Garden Route

George

23

16

Garden Route

Hessequa

8

6

Garden Route

Kannaland

1

0

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

24

19

Garden Route

Oudtshoorn

4

3

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

60

21

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

114

25

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

46

29

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

7

3

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

204

143

Overberg

Overstrand

23

15

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

2

1

Overberg

Swellendam

10

2

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

17

2

West Coast

Bergrivier

16

1

​West Coast

​Cederberg

​1

​0

West Coast 

Matzikama

2

0

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

12

2

West Coast

Swartland

29

9

Unallocated: 487 (23 recovered)

Additional data can be accessed on the dashboard at https://bit.ly/2XanMgb.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional nine COVID-19 deaths-bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 156. We send our condolences to the family and the loved ones of the deceased at this time.

Recoveries:

We are pleased to report that over 3500 people in the province have recovered from COVID-19 infections. The rate of recovery in Witzenberg now stands at 70% of all cases, and in the Western region, half of all recorded cases to date have recovered. These are especially promising numbers as both of these areas are considered hotspots in the province.

The majority of people will only experience mild symptoms and 90% of patients will not need to be hospitalised. While many will recover without complications, we must not underestimate the impact of the COVID-19 virus, especially on the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. The infection curve in the Western Cape is moving faster, and we are seeing higher rates of community transmission. 

Currently, the Western Cape death rate stands at 1.68% of the total caseload. This is in line with international norms.

Our data also shows us that the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 positive people who have died in the province have had one or more comorbidities. It is therefore imperative that vulnerable residents take extra precautions- by staying home as much as possible to reduce the risk of infection, and by strictly abiding to the golden rules- including frequent hand washing and other hygiene measures, keeping a distance of at least 1.5 metres from any other person and by wearing a clean, cloth mask when leaving the house.

We can all help to protect the vulnerable by sticking to these same golden rules. Those residents who live with a member of the family who may be vulnerable, must be vigilant to ensure that they do not put their loved ones at additional risk.

Our hotspot plan is systematically addressing infections in nine geographic locations in the province, using the skills, data and experience available across government departments. We are working with the other spheres of government, law enforcement, NGOs and faith based organisations, however, we cannot do this work alone. It requires every one of us to step up and take responsibility to ensure that we are actively doing everything we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones. This is how we will stop the spread.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Previous articleTourism during COVID-19: An industry shift
Next articleData Bank’s economic review for Ghana
- Advertisement -
Videos

Resurrecting SAA: Is it a little too late?

CNBC Africa -
SAA has had its wings clipped for several months now and is currently in business rescue after years of losses and mismanagement .The business rescue practitioners have called for the airline to be wound down; the unions reject this. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson of National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: What opportunities exist for the cyber security industry?

CNBC Africa -
With many parts of the world having shut down in one way or the other to curb the spread of COVID-19, many workers have had to adapt to working from home but with the new work stations there has been a great spike in cyber security hacks. But what kind of opportunities has this presented for the cyber security industry? Betsy Mugo Bevilacqua, Co-Founder and Business Strategy Lead at Tabiri Analytics Inc joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Tiekie Barnard on COVID-19 impact & what to expect from the Africa Shared Value Leadership e-Summit

CNBC Africa -
Companies across Africa have taken rapid steps to initiate community emergency relief efforts in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic with the need for on-going social relief expected to be front of mind for a network of African purpose-led Shared Value companies and leaders, CNBC Africa is joined by the CEO of the Shared Value Africa Initiative, Tiekie Barnard for more.
Read more
Videos

Kenyan banking industry to survive the pandemic – survey

CNBC Africa -
According to a new survey by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA), close to 94 per cent of banks in the country expect a significantly slowed business growth. However, the survey indicates that a financial crisis in Kenya is unlikely due to the high levels of liquidity within the banking system. Dr. Habil Olaka, Chief Executive, Kenya Bankers Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 statistics in South Africa (17 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Tests conducted: 460873 Positive cases identified: 15515 Recoveries: 7006 Deaths: 264 New cases: 1160Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (18 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoNew cases confirmed today: 34 Somaliland: 18 Benadir: 14 Hirshabelle: 2 Male: 21 Female: 13 Recovery: 11 Death: 1 Total confirmed cases: 1455 Total recoveries: 163 Total deaths: 57Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Media Compact hits 100-member mark

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe SDG Media Compact, an alliance of news and entertainment companies convened by the United Nations to drive coverage and mobilize action for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), welcomed its 100thmember. From large broadcasters and established print media, to news agencies, radio stations and newer digital publishers, the SDG Media Compact spans 160 countries on five continents, reaching a combined audience of about 2 billion people through well over one hundred outl
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Monday, 18 May 2020, Time: 11:00)

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases: 14 Confirmed cases: 519 At Isolation Centres: 338 Recovered: 148 Deaths: 33 In quarantine: 2,111 Out of quarantine: 2,632 Gender Confirmed Female - 250 Male - 269 Places Confirmed cases by district Bo 24 Bonthe 13 Bombali 12 Falaba 3 Kailahun 10 Kambia 0 Karene
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved