Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 17 May

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

As of 1pm on 17 May, the Western Cape has 5569 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 9246 confirmed cases and 3521 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

9246

Total recoveries

3521

Total deaths

156

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

5569

Total number of tests

90750

Hospital admissions

360 of which 108 are in ICU or high care

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

996

499

Southern

935

318

Northern

611

228

Tygerberg

1446

576

Eastern

902

376

Klipfontein

1148

409

Mitchells Plain

865

297

Khayelitsha

1225

479

Total

8128

3182

Sub Districts Non-Metro:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

5

5

Garden Route

Knysna

23

14

Garden Route

George

23

16

Garden Route

Hessequa

8

6

Garden Route

Kannaland

1

0

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

24

19

Garden Route

Oudtshoorn

4

3

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

60

21

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

114

25

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

46

29

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

7

3

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

204

143

Overberg

Overstrand

23

15

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

2

1

Overberg

Swellendam

10

2

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

17

2

West Coast

Bergrivier

16

1

​West Coast

​Cederberg

​1

​0

West Coast

Matzikama

2

0

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

12

2

West Coast

Swartland

29

9

Unallocated: 487 (23 recovered)

Additional data can be accessed on the dashboard at https://bit.ly/2XanMgb.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional nine COVID-19 deaths-bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 156. We send our condolences to the family and the loved ones of the deceased at this time.

Recoveries:

We are pleased to report that over 3500 people in the province have recovered from COVID-19 infections. The rate of recovery in Witzenberg now stands at 70% of all cases, and in the Western region, half of all recorded cases to date have recovered. These are especially promising numbers as both of these areas are considered hotspots in the province.

The majority of people will only experience mild symptoms and 90% of patients will not need to be hospitalised. While many will recover without complications, we must not underestimate the impact of the COVID-19 virus, especially on the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. The infection curve in the Western Cape is moving faster, and we are seeing higher rates of community transmission.

Currently, the Western Cape death rate stands at 1.68% of the total caseload. This is in line with international norms.

Our data also shows us that the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 positive people who have died in the province have had one or more comorbidities. It is therefore imperative that vulnerable residents take extra precautions- by staying home as much as possible to reduce the risk of infection, and by strictly abiding to the golden rules- including frequent hand washing and other hygiene measures, keeping a distance of at least 1.5 metres from any other person and by wearing a clean, cloth mask when leaving the house.

We can all help to protect the vulnerable by sticking to these same golden rules. Those residents who live with a member of the family who may be vulnerable, must be vigilant to ensure that they do not put their loved ones at additional risk.

Our hotspot plan is systematically addressing infections in nine geographic locations in the province, using the skills, data and experience available across government departments. We are working with the other spheres of government, law enforcement, NGOs and faith based organisations, however, we cannot do this work alone. It requires every one of us to step up and take responsibility to ensure that we are actively doing everything we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones. This is how we will stop the spread.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.