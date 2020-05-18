Coronavirus – Uganda: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donation from Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda for COVID-19 response

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda have donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth UGX 57M for frontline health workers in COVID-19 response. “This will be sent to our health workers at the border points of entry” ~ Dr. Diana Atwine said while receiving the donation.

